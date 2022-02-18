Higgins wants COVID testing requirements eased at U.S.-Canada border

The congressman says if you've been fully vaccinated and boosted, you should be able to show proof of that and cross the border without having to be tested first.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins once again shared his frustration about the testing requirements at the Canadian border.

He said Friday morning that if you've been fully vaccinated and boosted, you should be able to show proof of that and cross the border without having to be tested first.

"This inconsistency of public health officials relative to guidance, no wonder people are turning it off," Higgins said. "They're frustrated because it changes, it's contradicted on a regular basis. Speak with one voice, and speak clearly to people, and they will follow you."

Earlier this week the Canadian government announced that starting Feb. 28, the fully vaccinated people going into Canada will not have to quarantine, if they're selected for a random COVID test at the border.

If you're fully vaccinated, you will have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result to get into the country.