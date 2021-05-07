Higgins, Congress members push President Biden to lift COVID travel restrictions

While some quarantine restrictions have been lifted for Canadians, the average American still is unable to freely cross the border.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins continues to be one of the most outspoken lawmakers pushing for a safe reopening of our border with Canada.

Higgins and 75 other members of Congress signed a letter to President Joe Biden pushing for COVID pandemic-related travel restrictions to be lifted.

That letter says in part: "Both governments should follow the science and drop all travel restrictions for travelers between the United States and Canada who are fully vaccinated travelers or provide proof of a negative PCR test."