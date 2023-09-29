'Choctoberfest' fundraiser held to raise money for Family Promise of WNY

The eighth annual event will help benefit the Family Promise of WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local brewery is celebrating the fall season while also raising money for a good cause.

Flying Bison Brewery held their annual Choctober Fest fundraiser on Thursday.

The eighth annual event will help benefit the Family Promise of WNY. Family Promise of WNY is an emergency shelter that aims to keep homeless families together until they can get a place to call home.

"Family homelessness is a big problem in every county. Over 30% of everyone experiencing homelessness in the county, our families, and COVID disproportionately, affected families because school closings. And so right now, family homelessness is spiking. So, an emergency shelter like ours is really important in helping families find stability, and emergency shelter until we can get them housed back in the community," said Luanne Firestone, Executive Director Family Promise of WNY