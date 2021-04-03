Brazilian citizen pleads guilty to smuggling people from Canada to Grand Island in a boat

Tiago Mello-Lima pleaded guilty to a charge that carries three to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Mello-Lima brought multiple people to the US by boat.

A Brazillian man who was a Canadian resident has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court for bringing people across the U.S.-Canada border through a smuggling operation.

Tiago Mello-Lima, 34, pleaded guilty to "bringing aliens to the United States for commercial advantage or private financial gain," a charge that caries at least three and up to 10 years in prison, as well as a quarter of a million-dollar fine.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney says that Mello-Lima worked with two other people in Ontario Canada to launch a boat into the Niagara River, which Mello-Lima navigated to Grand Island in the U.S.

On the boat, he brought four people who were not natives or citizens of the U.S. The Assistant U.S. Attorney says two of the individuals agreed to pay about $6,000 each to be smuggled across the river.

He also arranged for someone in the U.S. to take the people to their final destinations and docked the boat back in Canada after making the drop-off.

This incident happened on April 28, 2019. The U.S. Attorney's office says that between March and July of that year, Mello-Lima transported an additional six people.