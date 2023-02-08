Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

A company spokesperson confirmed that the shutdown, which took place at year-end, is permanent this time.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria.

The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.

