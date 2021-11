The Italian restaurant chain had planned to reopen last spring but ran into trouble with staffing.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After an early pandemic shutdown, Bravo! Italian Kitchen plans to reopen Dec. 3 at the Walden Galleria.

Franchise owner Earl Enterprises acquired the Bravo chain last summer, including restaurants across 12 states, as well as the Brio restaurant chain.