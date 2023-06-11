State Police investigate small plane crash in Niagara County

New York State Police say they are investigating a small plane crash that happened in a field off Bradley Road in the Town of Porter.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a small plane crash in a field off Bradley Road in the Town of Porter.

Braley Road in the Town of Porter is closed between Porter Center Road and Youngstown-Wilson Road.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Sunday afternoon that the road closure was in response to a "fire/EMS emergency."

"Further details will be released as the investigation continues," state police said in a statement, adding that "this is an ongoing investigation."

The road will be closed until further notice, the county sheriff's office said.

