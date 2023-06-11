Brake failure causes vehicle to slam into an apartment building in Wheatfield

Deputies said that the 2012 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Sawyer Drive when the driver said she tried to brake, but the brakes failed.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured early Sunday morning after a vehicle hit an apartment building in Wheatfield.

According to the news release, shortly after 1:30 a.m. deputies received a call about a motor vehicle accident on Plaza Drive, in the Town of Wheatfield.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that had hit an apartment complex at 6855 Plaza Drive.

Deputies located the driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Alana Bruning. Deputies said she was outside of the vehicle crying.

Deputies said that the 2012 Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on Sawyer Drive when the driver said she tried to brake, but the brakes failed. The vehicle continued off the roadway, through the yard, and hit the apartment complex. The front half of the vehicle penetrated the building and into a bathroom, where it came to a stop.