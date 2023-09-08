Thousands of students start new year at Buffalo Public Schools

The superintendent visited several schools and greeted students as they arrived for class Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday was the first day of class for roughly 30,000 students in the Buffalo Public School District.

BPS superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other school and elected officials on bus tour to different schools to greet students as they arrived to class.

Dr. Williams said the biggest focus this year is on boosting test scores and graduation rates.

"They are reach goals. It's a stretch, but we believe we will achieve them. We will be measuring all grade levels, but in particular, our third graders to see if they're gaining from where they scored last year at the end of the year in June to this year," said Williams as she stood outside School #53.

School #53 principal Denisca Thompson announced a new initiative for students and their families.

"We have a teaching staff here who make very positive relationships with both teachers and families. This year I am excited to announce that we will be holding monthly meetings with our families called face time," said Thompson.

A new three-tier bell system means staggered start and end times for students — a way to address bussing issues caused by a driver shortage. In fact, the district says this is the first time since 2015 that all routes were covered. The district also hired 150 bus aides.