BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools voted to uphold an earlier decision to end Kaleida Health's 13-year contract with the district, despite an official appeal by the healthcare provider.

Kaleida handed in its bid 16 minutes late, so BPS decided to not select its nursing contract. Instead, the board decided to award the job to Sunbelt Staffing and Supplemental Health Care.

Kaleida Nurses to be Replaced at Buffalo Schools After Board Vote

However, Kaleida Health representatives said their bid was formally reviewed, despite contract bidding rules that require late bids to be returned unopened.

Despite that, in a letter to Kaleida's attorneys dated June 25, BPS said the Bid Protest Committee voted unanimously that the award be upheld. It referenced a bid protest meeting held on Wednesday, June 20. The letter was signed by Darren J. Brown, Chief of Staff and District Clerk for Buffalo Public Schools.

Michael P. Hughes, Chief of Staff for Kaleida Health, issued a statement Saturday in response to the district's decision:

“We have learned that the Buffalo Public Schools Bid Protest Committee voted to uphold their decision on the Request for Proposal for “Staffing Services for Comprehensive Nursing Services.” We vehemently disagree with their decision and will continue to pursue litigation against the school district. As we have said all along, Kaleida Health stands with our nurses. All have been guaranteed a position within our organization, many of which have already started their new jobs. Despite this decision by the BPS, we can hold our head high knowing that our staff is leaving the schools much better than they found them. While victorious in finding a cheaper alternative, the school district lost in the long run. It lost our nurses and it lost the support of many in the community. How unfortunate and how preventable.”

© 2018 WGRZ