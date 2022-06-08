BPS teacher named an 'innovative teacher' by TIME magazine

Fatima Morrell was highlighted for her role in teaching anti-racism at the Buffalo Public Schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teacher from the Buffalo Public School District is being recognized for her innovative teaching methods.

On Wednesday, TIME released its list of "innovative teachers," which highlights teachers and educators across the United States who are "improving their field and making a difference for their students in a unique way." The list highlights 10 teachers, all of who were selected from hundreds of nominations.

"While each of the nominees has had an immeasurable impact on their students’ lives, TIME editors selected 10 teachers who stood out for going above and beyond to improve learning experiences for kids who need it, and solving problems schools face today," TIME said on its website.

Fatima Morrell was highlighted for her role in teaching anti-racism at the Buffalo Public Schools and helping students heal following the Buffalo mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

According to a TIME article written by Katie Reilly, Morrell created the "emancipation curriculum" back in 2020 to help promote equity in schools. The curriculum also aims to provide diverse perspectives, spark conversations about racism, and share lessons about the historic contributions of minority communities.