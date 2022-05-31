BPS: Olmsted School went into brief lockdown after a student allegedly brought a BB gun

Buffalo Public Schools issued a statement on Tuesday after a student reportedly observed another student with a BB gun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools reported that one school was put on lockdown on Tuesday after an incident involving a student.

Olmsted School #156 went into a lockdown around 11 a.m. after a student reportedly observed another student with a gun. Buffalo Police responded to the situation and an investigation revealed it was a BB gun.

The district says it will follow its code of conduct to discipline the student in question.

Read the full statement from the district below:

“The Olmsted School #156 went into a brief lockdown, and then a shelter in place today at approximately 10:55 a.m. when a student reported witnessing, what appeared to be, a gun in the possession of a fellow student on school grounds. Buffalo Police responded immediately and swiftly initiated a thorough investigation, identifying the suspected student and the BB gun. At 11:15 a.m., the police lifted the lockdown, and students and staff were able to resume the school day. The District's Code of Conduct will be followed to address disciplinary consequences for the student in question, and counseling and support will be available to all students requesting such support as a result of today's events.