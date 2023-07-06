Some schools cancel outdoor activities for Thursday

School officials recommend that children with respiratory issues, such as asthma, limit their time outdoors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday that it will be canceling outdoor activities again for Thursday.

The district said the decision is a continued precaution, and the activities will include recess, outdoor field trips, outdoor athletics practices, and other outdoor events.

An Air Quality Alert continues for all of Western New York due to wildfires near Montreal, Canada.

The district said its standards for indoor air quality ensure the appropriate air quality in its schools.