Some schools cancel outdoor activities for Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday that it will be canceling outdoor activities again for Thursday.
The district said the decision is a continued precaution, and the activities will include recess, outdoor field trips, outdoor athletics practices, and other outdoor events.
An Air Quality Alert continues for all of Western New York due to wildfires near Montreal, Canada.
The district said its standards for indoor air quality ensure the appropriate air quality in its schools.
Amherst Central Schools sent a notice to parents Wednesday that they will also cancel outdoor activities, including outdoor field trips, athletic events, recess, and physical education classes.