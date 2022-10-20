Buffalo Public Schools set to file complaint against Section VI and NYSPHSAA

The vote to file the complaint comes after Bennett High School's football team was forced to forfeit six games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The motion passed unanimously Wednesday evening, alleging that Section VI and the NYSPHSAA discriminated against the district's student-athletes and the board.

According to Board of Education President Louis Petrucci, the complaint will be filed with the NYS Division of Human Rights.

Speaking at the Board's meeting Wednesday, Petrucci accused the organizations of using "discriminatory and disparate practices and procedures that intentionally prohibit people of color and the board from participating in the decision-making and policy-making processes."

This motion comes less than a week after Bennett High School's football team was forced to forfeit their first six games of the season. Section VI officials made the ruling after determining that Bennett had an ineligible player on their roster that did not formally transfer from their previous school.