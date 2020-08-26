'BPO Musician Portraits' free screening at the Transit Drive-In

Intimate performances with JoAnn Falletta were recorded at the WNED PBS studios over the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Kleinhans Music Hall remains closed due to the pandemic, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra continues to find ways to share its music with the community.

On Wednesday, September 16, the Transit Drive-In will host a free screening of 'BPO Musician Portraits with JoAnn Falletta'. The performances were taped over the summer at the WNED PBS studios and showcase several of the orchestra's musicians in socially-distanced recording sessions.

“We loved bringing our musicians to the Buffalo Toronto Public Media television studios to record these very special concerts for television broadcast during this time when our home at Kleinhans Music Hall has been closed,” said BPO’s Music Director JoAnn Falletta whom introduces each program. “But, I must admit, I never expected to see them shown in such a unique manner at the drive-in theater! The musicians and I are thrilled to share this experience with the Western New York community.”