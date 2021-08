BPO Assistant Conductor Jaman E. Dunn will be conducting a daytime performance Wednesday, August 18 at 11:45 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The M&T Plaza Summer Series concert continues this week with a special performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

BPO Assistant Conductor Jaman E. Dunn will be conducting a daytime performance Wednesday, August 18 at 11:45 a.m. The event is free to attend.

Every Wednesday in August M&T's Plaza Event Series brings live music to the Queen City during the lunch hour.