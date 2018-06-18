BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Police Department's D-District and the West Side Youth Development Coalition celebrated the grand opening of a new youth resource room Monday.

The room, located at the D-District station on Hertel Avenue, will serve as a comforting and safe place for children being helped out by the police such as when they're wandering or lost.

The youth room is stocked with games, art supplies, books, a new TV, and other items to help put children at ease.

Donations will also be accepted on an-going basis.

If you'd like to help, you can contact the D-District Station at 716-851-4413.



