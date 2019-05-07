BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on going out Friday night or this weekend, here are some things Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo wants people to keep in mind:

Dress for the weather by wearing cool, loose-fitting clothes

Stay hydrated throughout the day, especially little kids and animals that don't do well in this type of weather.

Also, remember the signs of heat exhaustion that can include dizziness, lightheadedness, and nausea. If you start feeling this way, seek shade as soon as possible and get some water.