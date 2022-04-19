BPD release bodycam video after a suspect was tased while US Marshals tried to serve warrant

The suspect allegedly refused commands from officers and fought them as they tried to take him into custody when he was tased.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department released body camera video Tuesday after an incident on April 14 when officers assisted the United States Marshals Service in the apprehension of a warrant suspect.

BPD said when the US Marshals and officers were serving the indictment warrant, the suspect allegedly ran out of a window inside a home and jumped onto the roofs, then onto a garage then onto the ground, and started running.

The suspect refused commands from officers and fought them as they tried to take him into custody. He was tasered by officers as he continued to struggle with law enforcement and after being warned they would do so.

The suspect sustained a broken leg, police said.

The suspect was wanted on an indictment warrant for alleged first-degree rape out of Niagara County, and BPD said the suspect is also being investigated for an alleged violent crime in the City of Buffalo.

Police said the suspect allegedly also was in possession of a loaded handgun that was recovered during the arrest. The suspect does not have a pistol permit and will be facing charges for the gun as well.