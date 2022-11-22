BPD officer arraigned for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun in a rental car

According to the news release, on or about October 7, 2022, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath the front passenger seat of a rental

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Buffalo Police officer was arraigned Monday for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun inside a rental car.

The DA's office said 27-year-old Dequinn Saunders was arraigned on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).

According to the news release, on or about October 7, 2022, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath the front passenger seat of a rental car.

Saunders allegedly returned the rental to the agency on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda before retrieving his handgun.

The DA's office said Saunders is an officer with the Buffalo Police Department and who was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident and he's accused of failing to safely store the firearm by leaving his personal, loaded weapon outside of his immediate possession.

He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.