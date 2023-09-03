BPD looking for missing 13-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a missing girl.
BPS said officers are searching for 13-year-old Ariana Colvin.
She is a black female approximately 5 feet 3 inches 130 lbs, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings, Jordan sneakers, and rainbow-colored glasses.
Colvin's last known location was in the 400 block of Utica Street in the City of Buffalo.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.