BPD looking for missing 13-year-old

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings, Jordan sneakers, and rainbow-colored glasses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a missing girl.

BPS said officers are searching for 13-year-old Ariana Colvin.

She is a black female approximately 5 feet 3 inches 130 lbs, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings, Jordan sneakers, and rainbow-colored glasses.

Colvin's last known location was in the 400 block of Utica Street in the City of Buffalo.