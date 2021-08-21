BPD investigating a multi-vehicle crash

Investigators said eight vehicles were hit by an Infiniti that was traveling on South Park Avenue at a high rate of speed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Friday around 1 p.m. at South Park Avenue and Hamburg Street.

Officers said eight vehicles were hit by an Infiniti that was traveling on South Park Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Police also said six parked cars and two occupied cars were struck by the Infiniti.

The 21-year-old driver of the Infiniti was transported to ECMC, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues, police said.