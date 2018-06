BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a Buffalo Police Department Facebook post Tuesday incorrectly said that city pools will be opening early, due to expected oppressive heat, the BPD has corrected that statement.

Public pools will not be opening until Sunday, July 1. Temperatures are expected to reach 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Here is their full Facebook post including a list of splash pads and pools:

"There are a number of splash pads and pools throughout the City of Buffalo. The BPD encourages people to use these resources to cool off from the summer heat. Citizens are advised to observe any signs and postings around bodies of water and not to swim in any unsupervised waters. For more information on public pools and splash pads please visit the link below...

Here are the locations of Buffalo splash pads and public pools opening up for daily use scheduled Sunday, July, 1st.

SPLASH PADS:

MLK Humboldt Basin - Best & Fillmore

Centennial - Foot of Porter in LaSalle Park

Houghton Park - Foot of Spann Street, off Clinton

Cazenovia Park - Near the Cazenovia Casino

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, near Louisiana

Schiller Park - Sprenger Avenue

Kensington Pool grounds - Kensington, at Grider

Allison Pool grounds - Reese Street

Roosevelt Park - Foot of Roosevelt Avenue

PUBLIC POOLS:

ALLISON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

50 REES STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14213 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAY

CAZENOVIA INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

626 ABBOTT ROAD, BUFFALO, NY 14210 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED MONDAY

CENTENNIAL POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

5 PORTER AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14201 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAY

CROWLEY WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

TONAWANDA ST/CROWLEY ST BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAY

HOUGHTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

36 SPANN STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAY

JFK POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

114 HICKORY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14204 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAY

KENSINGTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

665 KENSINGTON AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14215 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAY

LOVEJOY INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

1171 E. LOVEJOY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED TUESDAY

MASTEN POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

224 BEST STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14209 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAY

MLK WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

175 NORTH PARADE AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14208 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAY

RIVERSIDE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

2505 NIAGARA STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAY

SHOSHONE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

467 BEARD AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14214 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAY."

