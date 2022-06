Detectives have ruled the incident an accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department confirms that at 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a call at the Pine Harbor Apartments around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a boy falling out a fourth story window.

The child was taken by ambulance to Oshie Children's Hospital where he was declared dead.