BPD: 2 injured after shooting early Saturday morning

Police said a 22-year-old man is listed in stable condition at ECMC and a 39-year-old man is listed in serious condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two people were injured during a shooting overnight.

Police said they were called to a shooting just before 3 a.m. near Pearl Street and West Chippewa Street. They found two people that were shot.

Police said a 22-year-old man is listed in stable condition at ECMC and a 39-year-old man is listed in serious condition.

Police say they did recover a gun at the scene.