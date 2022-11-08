Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo get $250,000 donation for food insecurity

It's a financial commitment to a program called "Nourishing Our Future."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Delaware North announced a $250,000 donation to help address food insecurity in Western New York.

“We jumped at the chance to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to launch ‘Nourishing Our Future,’” said Lou Jacobs, CEO of Delaware North. “Providing access to nutritious meals is a critical element in the clubs’ work to provide an enriching, safe space for our community’s youth, and Delaware North is honored to launch this latest initiative in our longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo.”

That program helps provide healthy food options to 2,500 kids who attend summer camps and after-school programming through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo.

Thursday's donation from Delaware North also includes a catering van that will deliver to seven Boys & Girls Clubs across the city.

"Right now, we currently use our maintenance staff to deliver the food. And it often sits in warmers for quite awhile before meal time because that's just the way the schedule works. Now we'll have our own driver for the food program and our own van for the food program. So that's just going to be a game changer for us," Shari McDonough, CEO Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo said.

That van will deliver about 100,000 meals annually to the Boys & Girls Club.