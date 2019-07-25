BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation has made yet another donation helping an organization that so many people rely on.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Western New York will get millions of dollars from the foundation, one that the organization believes will be important for its long-term.

There are 12 of them across Western New York, from Niagara Falls to Buffalo to Rochester.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has donated $5.5 million that will be used over five years to create and grow a centralized office. It will be located within the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo office on Babcock Street.

And a lot of important work will be done there.

"The three priorities are going to be development or fundraising, marketing and government relations," said Shari McDonough, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western New York CEO. "We're also going to create a shared service model that will also save money and increase efficiencies."

The space will also be used for planning and activities.

So many communities in and around Buffalo and in Southern Michigan have benefited from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, with $1.2 billion from Mr. Wilson's estate is being used over a 20-year period.

Donations will continue to be made until the year 2035.

