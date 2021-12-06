Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo executive to be named Community Hero at Bills game Monday night

Shari McDonough, Chief Executive Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo will be named Highmark Community Hero for making a difference in the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the Bills and Patriots game Monday night, a Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo executive is being recognized as the Highmark Community Hero.

The club has been a force for youth development in the community since 1926. It currently serves 2,600 children between ages 5-18.

McDonough will be recognized for her advocacy and for the opportunities she makes sure are available to the children at the Boys and Girls Club. She has been very important in the club getting the funding they need. McDonough was previously honored by her alma mater, D’Youville College, this summer for her efforts.