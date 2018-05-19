BUFFALO, N.Y. — The little boy with a fighting spirit and love for Legos passed away this weekend.

The news was announced Saturday morning on Facebook.

Sebastian Bradley fought a brain tumor for two years, and Legos were his toy of choice during chemotherapy treatments and hospital stays.

He wanted to spread some joy to other kids at Oishei Children's Hospital, so he started Sebastian's Lego Club.

He collected donations and building sets and then handed them out to sick kids at the hospital.

Sebastian's family told 2 On Your Side back in December that his diagnosis wasn't good. The tumor had grown. His mom ultimately decided to stop treatments so they could focus on the family and "making memories, taking pictures, as many as possible and just smile and enjoy it."

