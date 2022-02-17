Boy Scouts camp sold in Wyoming County

Camp Schoellkopf went on the market late last year with a $2.7 million asking price.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A buyer has emerged for a Wyoming County Boy Scouts camp that was put on the market to help the regional organization pay its tab for the national Boy Scouts bankruptcy proceedings.

Officials from the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boys Scouts of America declined comment about the potential buyer, citing a confidentiality clause that’s part of the pending sale. The listing for the 557-acre Camp Schoellkopf in the Town of Bennington shows that it is under contract, according to Timberland Realty in Falconer, the listing agency.

