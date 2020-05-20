BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting incident that injured three people, including an 11-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on 300 block of Guilford Street. Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side a dispute broke out during a backyard gathering and shots were fired.

Two men ages 24 and 36, were shot and the boy was grazed in the leg. All three were treated at Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call or text their confidential Tip CALL line at (716) 847-2255.

