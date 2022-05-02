Boy George & Culture Club coming to Artpark this summer

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 6.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Yet another band is coming to Artpark this summer.

Artpark announced on Monday that Grammy award winners Boy George & Culture Club will return to the Artpark Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 31. The group will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

In the early '80s Culture Club had six top 10 singles in the U.S. and seven straight in the U.K., according to Artpark. Some of their most well known hits include "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Time (Clock of the Heart)," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Karma Chameleon," "Miss Me Blind," and "It's a Miracle."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 6. You can view the ticket pricing below:

Front of stage (standing room only): $77

Reserved seating (numbered chairs provided): $77

General admission bowl (carry-in chairs permitted): $39

General admission lawn (carry-in chairs permitted): $20

Tickets can be purchased at the Artpark Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com. Artpark notes that its box office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Artpark, or to view other concerts happening at the Artpark Amphitheater this summer, click here.