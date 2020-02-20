WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA in Erie County is looking for whoever left boxes full of cats and kittens on a porch in Buffalo.

SPCA officials say a man on Churchill Street in Black Rock called them after he found 14 cats and kittens in the boxes on Thursday afternoon.

The SPCA and City Animal Shelter are taking care of the cats, and if you know who abandoned them, call them at 875-7360.

