SILVER CREEK, NY-- A box truck crashed into a home in Silver Creek Thursday morning.

The accident happened on Route 20 near Oak Hill.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace says residents living upstairs were home at the time of the crash. No one inside the home was hurt. The downstairs residents were not home.

HAZ-MAT was called to clean up the fuel spill.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The building inspector is still determining if the house is salvageable.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

