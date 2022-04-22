Bowling fundraiser proceeds to help Kenmore student-athlete with rare cancer

The fundraiser will take place at Classic Lanes starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore student-athlete who has a rare form of cancer, just finished his first round of chemo treatment.

This weekend, there is a fundraiser to help pay for the treatments.

Family and friends of Damien Isch are doing a bowling fundraiser at Classic Lanes, which is on Military road in Kenmore, on Sunday. This is all to help Kristin Scholz who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer a couple of months ago. This is a rare form of cancer, more common in teenagers, affecting the bones.

So far, they have sold 163 tickets, but still have about 60 left.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and it's $20 per person. That will get you two rounds of bowling, your shoe rental, a piece a pizza and a drink.

You could also get a lane for six people at $110.

There will also be basket raffles, 50/50 drawings and door prizes.

If you are interested, you can reach out to Isch's best friend's mom, Kristin Scholz at 706-380-8565.

2 On your Side reached out to Isch again to see how he is doing, we heard he is doing well.

"He just finished his first round of chemo treatment. So now, they are going to gear him up for his surgery where they will remove three of his ribs and then replace them with cadaver to protect. And then, he will go through another round of chemo as well as some extensive physical therapy. We are hopeful that by late fall he will be back in school with his friends," Scholz said.

She went on to say that the Town of Tonawanda Police did a fundraiser and raised $10,000 for Isch. They stopped by the Isch's home and dropped of the money.

She also says after our story ran, that Isch was reached out by a family whose daughter, Ireland Schohn, is in the Miss Teen USA New York pageant. She saw the story and wanted to ask Isch to go to her prom. Her younger sister also has cancer.