BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 100 plus bowlers are hoping to knock down cancer.

The Russell J. Salvatore Open Tournament will be going on at Transit Lanes on Sunday afternoon.

The restaurateur is teaming up with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to raise money for cancer research.

Proceeds from the event benefit Ride for Roswell. There will a basket raffle and other prizes.

If you're bowling, a family bowl costs $20. The tournament fee is $50.

