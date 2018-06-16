BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a Bailey Avenue bowling alley is striking back after Buffalo Police shut down his business following a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Mark Williamson owns the Bowl Inn and says although the shooting happened in his parking lot, he doesn't think he should have to close his doors.

On Monday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told 2 On Your Side the city felt it was necessary to shut the Bowl Inn down.

"There have been a number of instances of violence around this bowling alley, and members of the community were deeply concerned about that," Brown said.

Buffalo Police say David Lopez, 28, of Lackawanna was shot and killed in the bowling alley's parking lot Saturday morning.

"There hasn't been a lot of problems," said Williamson.

Williamson says there were no issues at his bowling alley Saturday until the shooting.

"It was a cab driver that was sitting in our lot after we were closed, and he was in between fares, he did have food that he brought to his car from the course of the evening, and that's when the incident happened after we were closed," says Williamson.

Williamson says a man was also shot down the street in February after picking up food from the Bowl Inn.

The bowling alley has two armed guards working Saturday nights, keeps the IDs of anyone under 30 until they leave, and has several security cameras inside and outside. Williamson says he's willing to work with the city to find a way to reopen so his 30 employees can get back to work.

"They're counting on me to make sure that their family has a roof over their head and food on the table, and I can't do that with my doors closed," says Williamson.

He also says many charity events are now on hold and showed us some of the letters of community support he collected this week.

"I don't think shutting us down is going to solve anything, because if there is something wrong, it's just going to go somewhere else," he says.

Williamson says he's waiting for a hearing with the city to be scheduled to see if he can reopen. A Buffalo Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side Friday night that the city has received correspondence and is reviewing it.

Williamson hopes he is allowed to reopen in time for a fundraiser next weekend that one-hundred people have signed-up for.

