Kentucky's bourbon barrel tax to be phased out

The phasing out of the tax is welcoming to distillers. However, counties who rely on that revenue are left to figure out how recover from the lost revenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For every bourbon barrel aging in Kentucky, owners pay about $200 in taxes.

A new law will bring that to zero by 2043.

The downside – it means a loss in current revenue for local governments across the state.

Forty Kentucky counties are home to bourbon-aging operations that benefit from the bourbon barrel tax.

In 2022, the bourbon industry paid nearly $40 million in local and state taxes for the 11.4 million bourbon barrels they stored in the state and $26 million of it went to local school districts. Another $720,000 went to fire departments.

“And all counties are scrambling right now to figure out what they’re going to do and how they’re going to approach this,” Rick Bobo said.

Bobo is with the Kentucky Firefighters Association and said the long term loss will devastate local departments like Bullitt County Fire which currently receives 40% of its annual budget from the tax.

“We want Kentucky to be the bourbon capital of the world, not just for the next five years, but for the next 55 years and beyond.”

Jim Waters with the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy says the cut is necessary to keep Kentucky competitive in the Bourbon-Industry—reiterating a claim from the Kentucky Dislillers association - that bourbon makers would've looked to relocate or expand in other states, where there is no barrel tax.

"For Kentucky, it's the only type of tax in the world exactly like this,” he said.