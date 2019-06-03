AMHERST, N.Y. — The sale of the struggling Boulevard Mall will take place, online, between April 1 and April 3.

The sale date has been set by HHF, the New Jersey-based commercial real estate firm that specializes in selling distressed properties. HHF was retained by LNR Partners, the special servicer who took ownership of the mall more than two years ago after Forest City Enterprises defaulted on a $92 million loan payment.

Amherst officials say the pending sale date gives them – and the mall – some certainty as possible redevelopment plans are considered.

