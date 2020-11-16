Bottled water, dry ice to be passed out in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of Buffalo residents woke up Monday morning without power because of a wind storm overnight.
In response to the large numbers of people without power, bottled water and dry ice will be distributed to anybody who is in need of them on Monday. Erie County Executive made the announcement Monday morning in a tweet.
The distribution will be taking place at the JFK Recreation Center, located at 114 Hickory St. in Buffalo. Water and dry ice will be passed out from noon until 6 p.m.