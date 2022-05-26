Another accusation of a botched 911 call in Erie County results in firing

This incident occurred May 15, the day after the Tops Market mass shooting, at a birthday party for one of the survivors who was wounded.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another accusation of a botched 911 call in Erie County resulted in swift discipline.

This incident is separate and apart from the one which 2 On Your Side was first to report earlier this month involving a dispatcher hanging up on a person inside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue during the mass shooting there on May 14, which resulted in 10 people dead and three more wounded.

This incident occurred the day after the Tops mass shooting, at a birthday party for one of the survivors who was wounded, and who Erie County Legislature chairperson April Baskin identifies as Zaire Goodman, who worked at the store.

911 was called for a party guest who needed an ambulance, but the caller was reportedly unable to give an address.

They were able to provide a house number on a residence across the street, but the dispatcher allegedly got short with the caller, then accused them of being uncooperative and ended the call.

A county spokesperson confirmed that dispatcher has been fired.

"These callers are calling in at a point in their life where they really need help," said Peter Anderson, who is the press secretary for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "And for a call taker to not take them seriously, or dismiss their concerns, or to brush them off is inappropriate can never be accepted."