BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is planning a major expansion.

The board at the gardens is looking to add a 36,000 square-foot addition estimated at around $14 million. The project would include things like more exhibit space, a new events facility and a dedicated butterfly exhibit.

Botanical Gardens President David Swarts says it's all designed to continue the growth they've seen in recent years.

"But when I look out toward the future, and our board looks out toward the future, we say, gee, we need to ensure that this entity, this historical and architectural entity, this treasure, survives. And so what do we need to do? We need to think bigger."

Swarts also says that it's too early to release any concepts or renderings for the project, but plans should be made public in early 2019.

