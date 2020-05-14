BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens has been closed to the public since March. That means officials there had to find another way to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The annual Great Plant Sale will now be online purchase only with curbside pickup at the South Park Avenue location. Customers will be able to choose a specific day and time to pick up their order.

“As one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and one of our most popular events, it was extremely important to our organization that this sale took place in some way. Gardening is also an important stress reliever for many right now and we wanted to make as many plants available online as possible. Our amazing team got creative and found a way to make The Great Plant Sale available online and organized curbside pickup. Fill your cart with plants and support the Botanical Gardens,” said David Swarts, the President/CEO of the Botanical Gardens.

More than 100 different annuals, a host of perennials, shrubs and trees of all different sizes, along with expanded vegetable and herb selections will be available. The popular Bulb Sale is being incorporated into the Great Plant Sale this year with a bag of 30 tulip bulbs selling for $12.

Botanical Gardens' members save 10 percent on their order. Information on becoming a member can be found here.

