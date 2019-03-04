EAST AURORA, N.Y. — There's something for everybody later this year at the Borderland Music & Arts Festival.

The two-day event at Knox Farm State Park is set for September 21 and 22 and will feature more than 20 bands on three stages.

Headling year two of the festival is Gov't Mule, led by former Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes, along with progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass.

Mavis Staples and Shakey Graves are also included in the lineup.

In addition to all of the music, New York's growing craft industry will be highlighted and feature craft beers, cider, and distilled spirits. The historic Knox Farm stables will be transformed into "Artisan Alley," showcasing some of the most talented artists in the region.

A festival Green Team will focus on composting, recycling and waste diversion. No plastic water bottles will be sold, and free water stations will be available for fans to refill reusable containers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Children under the age of 10 get in free when accompanied by a paying adult.

