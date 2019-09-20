EAST AURORA, N.Y. — If you're into live music, craft beer, art, and/or food, well a trip to Knox Farm might be in order this weekend.

Borderland runs Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22 at Knox Farm State Park. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. both days, and live performances start at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Tickets are available now online or at the gate.

This year's event features 25 different bands on three stages, craft beer from 12 local breweries (samples too!), along with art from woodworkers, sculptors, and others.

The event is family-friendly, and there's a special area for kids. Kids 10 and under get in for free.

"It's not cookie cutter. There's nothing else like it in the region, and there are very few events like this in the country," said John Cimperman, co-founder of Borderland.

Cimperman says there's a little something for everyone.

"If you're not a bluegrass fan, if you're not a folk music fan, if you're not a fan of Gov't. Mule, that's okay. Still come to the festival because you're going to be blown away by the quality of the music, the quality of the beer, and the talent of the artists," said Cimperman.

The festival not only celebrates music but also craft beer — something Cimperman knows a thing or two about. He also owns 42 North Brewing Company on Pine Street, not far from the festival site.

Borderland will feature brews from 42 North and other local breweries. It's important for Cimperman to celebrate other beer makers in the region and not look at it as competition.

"It has helped raise the bar for everyone. There's better beer being produced. There's more people coming in from outside to experience our beer," said Cimperman.

There's a special Borderland India Pale Ale and can to commemorate not only the festival but to celebrate Buffalo Beer Week 2019.

