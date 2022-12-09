Alleged stolen car from Canada doesn't stop at customs booths heading into Buffalo

While we do not know the exact route, the pursuit apparently covered about 90 miles between the Peace Bridge and Canandaigua which is southeast of Rochester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal investigation is underway into a Sunday morning chase as a driver in a suspected stolen car from Canada just ran through the US Customs border inspection station at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo without stopping.

The driver was eventually stopped by NY State Police on the Thruway. While we do not know the exact route, the pursuit apparently covered about 90 miles between the Peace Bridge and Canandaigua which is southeast of Rochester.

Dr. Steven MacMartin, who is now a Hilbert and Medaille College Cybersecurity Professor, had a long career with the Department of Homeland Security and actually worked as a Customs Officer.

"I've always said our border is protected but not secure. If a determined individual wanted to enter the United States without inspection they could do it."

In this case, which ironically happened as 9/11 anniversary ceremonies with that major terrorist attack were underway nationwide, State Police say the allegedly stolen car from Canada went right through on the Peace Bridge without stopping as is required at the customs inspection booths.

2 On Your Side asked MacMartin, "To hear this incident does it raise red flags to you ?" He replied, "I think the ability of a car to enter the United States without inspection, without stopping has always been kind of a red flag with me. If you could cross into the United States quickly enough at the right port - I really don't want to get into operational security here - but you could do so in a manner that could probably guarantee you would not be caught. And then you would switch cars or switch modes of transportation or whatever."

US Customs and Border Protection has designated pursuit vehicles. But State Police, as seen in viewer cell phone video sent to the NBC station in Rochester, took up the chase in this incident. Troopers say the silver Mercedes sedan drove at high speeds erratically and failed to stop for police on the Thruway. So state police disabled it with a tire deflating device near the Canandaigua exit.

The unidentified driver then was turned over to federal officers. There was no direct comment from Customs officials but they do say the US Attorney's office in Western New York now has the case. There is an actual federal charge for failure to stop for a Customs inspection. But we do not know yet if any actual charges have been filed.

Border crossings obviously have tighter security and surveillance cameras that allow them to record and catch the crossing vehicle's description and license plate.

But pursuit policies have shifted through the years with a current investigation of specific Border Patrol chases on the southern border due to some fatalities and complaints.

MacMartin adds, "With the changes in training and equipment, I'm certain there's a constant re-evaluation going on in CBP."