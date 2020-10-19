Bookstore to hold fundraiser, food drive to support Niagara organizations

Busy Bee Bookstore, Niagara County LGBTQ+ organizations are collecting food for a food pantry. The bookstore will also hold a fundraiser for Niagara Pride.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride's annual Thanksgiving food drive in November will be held at a bookstore, and will also double as a fundraiser for Niagara Pride.

On November 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Busy Bee Book Store in Lockport will be accepting non-perishable food donations for Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry, and 50 percent of sales that day will go to Niagara Pride.

There will also be several other days where people can donate as well:

October 25, November 1, November 8, and November 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church (639 Main Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301)

at First Unitarian Universalist Church (639 Main Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301) 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry (939 Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305). Perishable food items and money can also be dropped off here.

at Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry (939 Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305). Perishable food items and money can also be dropped off here. October 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 during the SPIRIT Halloween Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat. Donations will be accepted at Niagara Pride's table.

Additionally, GLYS Western New York and Niagara County high school Gay Straight Alliances (GSAs) are collecting food as part of this series of drives.