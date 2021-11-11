x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Books-n-Stuff store in the Boulevard Mall to close

The store’s closing sale started Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.
Credit: WGRZ
Boulevard Mall in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local retailer Books-n-Stuff is closing its Boulevard Mall store.

The business sells books and stuff – of course – such as hoodies, shirts, CDs and DVDs. The store’s closing sale started Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.

The business has a sister store, Book Outlet and More, that’s also in the Boulevard Mall in the former Hollister Co. storefront. Book Outlet and More will remain open, according to its Facebook page.

For more on this story and other retail news, visit the Buffalo Business First's website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Body discovered in Riverside basement