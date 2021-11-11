Books-n-Stuff store in the Boulevard Mall to close

The store’s closing sale started Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local retailer Books-n-Stuff is closing its Boulevard Mall store.

The business sells books and stuff – of course – such as hoodies, shirts, CDs and DVDs. The store’s closing sale started Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.

The business has a sister store, Book Outlet and More, that’s also in the Boulevard Mall in the former Hollister Co. storefront. Book Outlet and More will remain open, according to its Facebook page.