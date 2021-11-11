Books-n-Stuff store in the Boulevard Mall to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local retailer Books-n-Stuff is closing its Boulevard Mall store.
The business sells books and stuff – of course – such as hoodies, shirts, CDs and DVDs. The store’s closing sale started Oct. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31.
The business has a sister store, Book Outlet and More, that’s also in the Boulevard Mall in the former Hollister Co. storefront. Book Outlet and More will remain open, according to its Facebook page.
For more on this story and other retail news, visit the Buffalo Business First's website.