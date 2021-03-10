Books for Kids donation drive happening now through Oct. 15

Donation bins are located at all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, as well as all Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara counties and at The Buffalo News.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Books for Kids donation drive is back.

New children's books can be donated now through Oct. 15 at various locations throughout Western New York. Donation bins are located at all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, as well as all Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara counties and at The Buffalo News, located at Washington Street and Scott Street in Buffalo.

There will also be a live drive at the Wegmans grocery store located at 5275 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville on Friday, Oct. 8. The drive starts at 6 a.m. and goes until noon.

Members of the 2 On Your Side staff as well as radio personalities from Power 94 WBLK Radio will be in attendance at the drive.

Organizers for the donation drive say over the past 26 years, nearly 2.9 million books have been given to children, families, and service organizations who are in need.

For more information, click here.