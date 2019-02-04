BUFFALO, N.Y. — Put a book in the hands of a child and it can transport them anywhere in the world.
The 24th annual Books for Kids campaign kicked off Tuesday at the Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center. The event highlighted the importance of reading with a goal of making sure every child has a book of their own to read.
Since the campaign started in 1995, nearly 2.8 million books have been distributed through Project Flight.
Now through April 30, new children's books can be donated at the following locations:
- WGRZ-TV, 259 Delaware Ave., Buffalo
- All Wegmans stores in Erie & Niagara counties
- All 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries
- The Library on Wheels bookmobile
- WBLK Radio, 1200 Rand Building, Buffalo
- All Dipson Theaters
- All Mattress Firm locations
- All Raymour & Flanigan locations
- The Buffalo News, Washington & Scott Streets, Buffalo
- Tom's Restaurant, Sheridan Dr., Amherst
WGRZ is a proud sponsor of Books for Kids.