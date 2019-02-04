BUFFALO, N.Y. — Put a book in the hands of a child and it can transport them anywhere in the world.

The 24th annual Books for Kids campaign kicked off Tuesday at the Buffalo Hearing & Speech Center. The event highlighted the importance of reading with a goal of making sure every child has a book of their own to read.

Since the campaign started in 1995, nearly 2.8 million books have been distributed through Project Flight.

Now through April 30, new children's books can be donated at the following locations:

WGRZ-TV, 259 Delaware Ave., Buffalo

All Wegmans stores in Erie & Niagara counties

All 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

The Library on Wheels bookmobile

WBLK Radio, 1200 Rand Building, Buffalo

All Dipson Theaters

All Mattress Firm locations

All Raymour & Flanigan locations

The Buffalo News, Washington & Scott Streets, Buffalo

Tom's Restaurant, Sheridan Dr., Amherst

